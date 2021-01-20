Pierrefonds-Roxboro already prepping for potential flood season

During the spring flooding of 2017, 850 homes in Pierrefonds-Roxboro were affected. Thanks to diligence and planning from the borough administration and support staff, only 60 homes got flooded two years later in the 2019 flooding season.
At the time, Mayor Jim Beis told The Suburban that “we have changed our plan since 2019 to become even more efficient in the face of potential flooding.”
The borough had stockpiled some modular wall systems “that can be signalled at a moment’s notice.” The borough invested $70,000 for the new modular wall systems that replaces sand bags. The borough made the investment because “we got no support from the city of Montreal or the provincial government,” said Beis.
The new modular barrier walls take one hour to put in place and replace 5,000 sandbags meaning “we can set them up in a fraction of the time it takes to place the sandbags.”
And despite the COVID-19 lockdown feeling like there is no end in sight and nothing else to focus on, Beis and the borough are prepping for potential flooding this spring. “Although we are in a global pandemic, we continue to look for ways to minimize the impact to our community from potential spring flooding,” Beis said in a recent notice to residents on social media.
“As we have done since 2017, we have researched the types of systems available throughout the world and acquire those that may be used in our community.” The borough has purchased more “modular systems to prepare for any eventuality that would be mounted in minimal time and require minimal resources.”
And, like it did in the past, the borough has spent the necessary funds for flood prevention themselves, without help from the city of Montreal, provincial or federal governments.“I must add that my administration could no longer wait as in previous years for Montreal or the Government for financial assistance since countless requests in the past have gone unanswered,” said Beis.
“We will however continue to pursue all the stakeholders to be reimbursed.”
