Pfizer has submitted a request to Health Canada to approve its new COVID vaccine for children aged five to 11, Health Canada announced Monday.
"As with all COVID-19 vaccines, the Department will prioritize the review of this submission, while maintaining its high scientific standards for safety, efficacy and quality," the federal government's statement says. "This is the first submission Health Canada has received for the use of a COVID-19 vaccine in this younger age group."
Health Canada added that it will only authorize the use of what it calls Comirnaty "if the independent and thorough scientific review of all the data included in the submission showed that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the potential risks in this age group. The assessment will include a detailed review of clinical trial results, as well as other evolving data and information about the health impacts of COVID-19 and variants of concern on children in Canada."
Health Canada added that it "continues to closely monitor all safety and effectiveness data from the real- world use of the vaccine since its deployment in Canada and internationally, including data in the younger age group where it is authorized for use, and will take action, if required.
"Studies with the Comirnaty vaccine are ongoing in children less than five years of age, and other manufacturers are also testing their vaccines in children of various age ranges. Health Canada expects to receive data for review in the coming months."
Not sure which is more terrifying: CAN expediting approval when 3/4 vaccines have been banned in other countries post-launch or QC making this mandatory in an attempt to alleviate their overburdened healthcare system.
