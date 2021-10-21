Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday that all provinces and territories will issue a “standardized pan-Canadian” COVID-19 vaccine passport for use when travelling out of the country.
The Quebec government had said it released a new QR code for that purpose Monday, but that announcement appeared to have been premature.
"In collaboration with provinces and territories, a standardized Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination is now available to residents of Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, and will be available in the other provinces soon," says the federal announcement. "Canada is also engaging with international partners to obtain recognition and acceptance abroad, so the proof can also be used to facilitate travel around the world.
The statement adds that the new proof of vaccination "provides Canadians a reliable and secure way to demonstrate their COVID-19 vaccination history, both in Canada and abroad. It is issued by provinces and territories to individuals who are vaccinated and registered with their provincial or territorial health authority. The proof of vaccination can also be used with ArriveCAN, the mobile app and website for travellers to submit mandatory information when arriving in Canada from other countries. This standardized proof will support Canada’s new traveller vaccination requirements that will come into effect on October 30, 2021. Travellers can continue to use their provincial proof of vaccination for domestic or international travel if their province is not yet issuing the standardized proof of vaccination."
Trudeau said that “Canadians have done their part by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.
"As new vaccine requirements roll out for travellers, we are working to ensure that those who travel have access to a reliable, secure way to demonstrate their COVID-19 vaccinations, both at home and abroad. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and Indigenous partners so this standardized proof is available across Canada.”
More information can be found at www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/vaccines/life-after-vaccination/vaccine-proof.html?utm_campaign=not-applicable&utm_medium=vanity-url&utm_source=canada-ca_vaccine-proof."
