Staffing shortage issues at the Lakeshore General hospital have caused nurses to work overtime for extended periods of time.
In early July, nurses staged three sit-ins in protest of the ongoing staff shortages on which they wanted their voices to be heard.
According to workers, staffing shortages at the LGH is not a new issue, however at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became an urgent issue that needed immediate attention.
Last Friday, while the hospital was at 125% capacity, only eight nurses were available to work in the Emergency department. Normally 14 nurses would be required to run the emergency department, however given the strenuous conditions no more than eight could make it in work.
Since early July, many nurses have continued to agree to work beyond 12-hour shifts to help keep the emergency department running. Many of them are exhausted and in need of more time off to recuperate in between shifts.
