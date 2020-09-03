The goal is to travel 4,700 km from Montreal to British Columbia in 30 days to raise funds and awareness for Cody Michael Bouchard, a vibrant young man who lost his battle to cancer last February at the age of 19.
A swimmer, football and rugby player, “Cody was an incredible kid,” said Jim Beauchamp, owner of Cunningham’s Pub where the almost 5,000 journey began this past Tuesday morning where dozens of supporters and friends were on hand to see Jonathan Shrier off.
Shrier, a musician and waiter, is good friends with the Bouchard family and took pride in the fact that Cody “used to call me Uncle Jon. I want to spread the spirit of Cody across Canada because maybe we can help another family suffering from cancer.”
Shrier, who spent the last weeks training six hours a day on a one wheeler, set off at 9 a.m. along with a sponsored van that will shadow him throughout his 30 day journey.
“We will not stop until we get there,” Shrier told the crowd that included Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa.
Cody’s parents and brother were on hand for the launch and father Dave was “overwhelmed by the support. Jon told us on July 19th that he wanted to do something in Cody’s memory and when he told us he wanted to one wheel across the country, we thought ‘that was crazy but we do crazy well’.
“Cody always brought communities together and we still see that everyday.”
David noted that when Cody was diagnosed with cancer, “he wrote a letter stating how he was ‘going to kick cancer’s ass.’ He also said that he wanted us to start a fund to help other kids stricken with cancer.”
The goal is to reach $30,000 for the Cody Michael Bouchard Fund who will be donating all of the collected donations for VOBOC (Venturing Out Beyond Our Cancer) Foundation of Quebec. VOBOC’s mandate is to help children and their families dealing with cancer.
To watch the ride progress, go online via cmbfundd.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.