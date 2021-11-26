The new, more easily transmissible COVID variant originating from South Africa, which the World Health Organization has named a "variant of concern" and has been given the name Omicron, has prompted Canada to issue a travel ban for foreign nationals from seven southern African countries.
The ban applies to those foreign nationals who have been to South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that those who already came here from those countries should quarantine and take a COVID test, and remain in quarantine until they test negative.
Canadians and permanent residents returning from those countries who land in another country first, must be tested in that latter country, and they will be tested again when they arrive home.
Canadians are also being advised not to travel to southern Africa, and Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said there are no cases in Canada as of yet.
The U.S. is also restricting flights from the southern African countries as a precaution, as have European Union members states and Israel. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday Nov. 26, the new variant accounted for 77 confirmed cases in South Africa, six in Botswana, two in Hong Kong, one in Israel and one in Belgium.
The WHO has said of Omicron, “preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other variants of concern."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.