No day camps for Kirkland this summer

While the provincial government has authorized the opening of summer day camps as of June 22nd, the city of Kirkland will not be going ahead this summer with its day camp program.
Through a statement, the city noted that it has an “obligation to ensure the safety and security of young and old alike who participate in the recreational programs and activities it provides in its municipal facilities.
“It became evident that in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, that goal was unachievable,” the statement noted. “Our municipal facilities simply do not lend themselves well to the required preventative and social distancing measures, no more than our parks and chalets can.”
But the city will be offering tis younger set some alternate programs as “the COVID-19 crisis has affected everyone large and small and while we are disappointed that we cannot offer the summer camp experience this year, we hope to be able to engage in different ways throughout the summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.