Nine Pointe Claire families taking on the Zero Waste Challenge

Imagine gearing your food and and other purchases for the next four months where whatever you buy can be recycled. And no purchase packaging ends up in a landfill.
Nine families are going to live this initiative as they take part in the city of Pointe Claire’s Zero Waste Challenge. The participating families, representing eight of the city’s districts as well as a councillor’s family, will be reducing their garbage waste until the end of January.
“This initiative is part of our shared desire to make Pointe-Claire a city that makes sustainable development a top priority, both through our municipal actions and the promotion of practices that help citizens protect the environment,” said Mayor John Belvedere.
The objective of the challenge, according to the city, is for the families to “come up with ideas and take concrete steps to reduce their waste at the source, that is, from the moment of purchase.”
The city has set up a Zero Waste page on its website that can be found via www.pointe-claire.ca where it will offer useful links as well as tips on how to make zero waste Lunch boxes, homemade household products and balms. The page will be up and running shortly.
The nine families will also be sharing their own tips and experiences via the city website and its Facebook page.
“Everyone is invited to follow and encourage the families participating in the challenge, and to take up their own challenge!” Belvedere said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.