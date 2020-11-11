Currently, the federal deficit for next year is projected at $328 billion due to lessened tax revenue and the number of social programs enacted by the government for the millions of Canadians became under or unemployed due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.
The Suburban spoke to Lac St. Louis MP and Liberal Caucus Chair Francis Scarpaleggia on the financial burden the accrued deficit could cause in the future.
“Had the government not intervened, the economy would be in much worse shape,” Scarpaleggia told The Suburban. “It could have affected earning power for future generations.”
The Lac St. Louis MP noted that the government has been able to “lock in long-term debt at historically low interest rates. The situation is not as dire as our rate of growth will exceed the interest rate of the current borrowed debt.”
Scarpaleggia also explained that the Bank of Canada “is involved in this quantitative easing by pumping money into the Canadian economy and the current model is not a threat to an increase in inflation rates.”
In fact, the debt to GDP ratio, despite the economic slowdown, is still under 50%. “Coming out of World War II, the debt-to-GDP ratio was 100% and the deficit-to-GDP ratio was 21%,” Scarpaleggia said.
That number was 66% in 1993 when Jean Chretien became Prime Minister.
The federal government, who have eliminated the CERB as of late September, has installed an amended Employment Insurance benefit for permanent and part-time workers, as well as those still unemployed, who need help.
Other financial programs that were created post COVID 19 “are being adapted and modified. For example, the original rent subsidized program had the landlords receiving the checks and now it is the tenants who directly get the deposit,” said Scarpaleggia.
“There is also a new program being developed to help small and medium businesses who have had to cover the extra expense of COVID 19 protocols like modifying their places and buying PPEs for staff.”
The federal government is still providing help to businesses through the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA). Business owners can access $40,000 in loans and have until the end of the year in 2022 to pay back $30,000 with the remaining ten thousand being given as a grant.
To find out more about eligibility, call the CEBA hotline at 1.888.324.4201 during the week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. or go online via https://verify-verifier.ceba-cuec.ca.
