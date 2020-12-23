The ASM (Association of Suburban Municipalities) is welcoming the Ministry of Municipal Affairs creation of an administrative working committee aimed at revising the methods of distribution of the municipalities’ quotas from the Agglomeration to the demerged municipalities.
“We are very satisfied to see that a working committee has been put in place to finally find a solution to correct the inequalities that we currently live,” said ASM President and Montreal West Beny Masella.
The ASM did not support the latest budget put forward by the city of Montreal citing that they could not support a budget that was downloading too many costs to the demerged cities.
“We cannot support this budget which is based on an inequitable sharing of the costs of serves from the Agglomeration,” said Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle, who serves as the vice-president of finances for the ASM.
Dollard-des-Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci told The Suburban in a recent interview that “the agglomeration has to stop passing the buck onto the de-merged cities,” Bottausci said. “We have good will and are willing to compromise but we are getting none of that from the Plante administration.
“We need the provincial government to step in to make sure that the ASM and Montreal pay their fair share of taxes with the same amount of services,” said Bottausci.
The ASM want to change the ratio of taxes paid by the demerged cities noting that “residents of demerged cities pay 62% more than those in Montreal for the same services.”
“We hope that the work with the committee can finally bring an equitable share of expenses between the demerged cities and the city of Montreal,” said Masella. “The participation of a working committee put in place by the provincial government is the best way to find satisfying solutions for everyone.”
