Nelligan MNA partners with area students to brighten Xmas for seniors

Due to the pandemic and limited contact with people during the recent lockdown that will extend past Christmas, Nelligan MNA Monsef Derraji recently partnered with area school children to make the holiday season a little brighter for senior citizens living in local residences.
Teaming up with the students, a Christmas card project was born where the students wrote to seniors wishing them the best of the season.
“The goal of the Christmas card project is to connect young students with the elderly community living in long-term care residences,” noted Derraji’s office in a statement. “A total of five school in both the public and private sectors responded to the project, by creating hundreds of handmade Christmas cards in multiple languages meant to provide warmth and companionship to a community that is unable to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones.”
After the cards were completed, they spent two weeks in quarantine before being distributed. “Each school was matched with a senior’s residence who communicated the number of residents who would be interested in receiving a holiday card,” noted the MNA. “Over the passed two weeks, children at these schools worked diligently to produce a total of over 900 Christmas cards that the residents will receive for the holiday period.”
Students at Margaret Manson elementary school sent more than 200 cards to seniors at CHSLD Denis-Benjamin-Viger, Kuper Academy elementary school, sent 170 cards to residents at Excelsoin Manoir Kirkland, Académie Marie-Claire students sent 105 cards to the folks at Résidence de soins des aînés Château Pierrefonds, 120 cards from students at École Jonathan-Wilson were sent to Résidence Saint-Raphael and the students at Terry Fox elementary school made more than 200 Christmas cards to the residents of CHSLD Vent-de-l’Ouest.
