March 14th until the 20th is known as Meals on Wheels Week in the province. Volunteer West Island (VWI) wants to give their volunteers who have diligently served meals to our area seniors a shout out as well as noting that the service should be considered essential.
“It is not classified as an essential service by the provincial government currently,” Kathleen Greenfield of VWI told The Suburban.
When MOW was delivering pre-pandemic, more than 30,000 senior citizens living in the province were receiving the hot lunches, but most importantly, contact and connection with the volunteers.
MOW was halted during the first wave of COVID 19 because most volunteers who deliver the meals through VWI “are 70 years and older and while they are amazingly active people, they were cautioned by the government to stay home,” Greenfield said.
And because most MOW kitchens use “churches and municipal buildings for their services, it has been difficult as these public spaces open, close and then open,” said Greenfield.
“The situation in which we have been plunged - for over a year now - due to the pandemic, only confirms the relevance and the necessity of this essential service, as we celebrates this annual event and recognize the contributions of MOW volunteers over decades, making a difference in the community,” Greenfield noted.
And while MOW deliveries have stopped for now, VWI has still been providing its seniors with contactless grocery deliveries as well as the frozen food program. Like MOW, participants need a letter of referral from a physician to take part in these programs.
“We look forward to a safe resumption of this essential service, hopefully in the near future,” Greenfield said. “We will wait until things are safe for our volunteers and our clients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.