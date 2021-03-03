There are three vaccination sites serving West Island residents While preparations were taking place, the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) was continuing to vaccinate seniors for the last several weeks.
“We expect to wrap up vaccination in private seniors’ residences by next week,” board spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache told The Suburban.
“Vaccination has been completed in all public and private CHSLDs on our territory,” Bergeron-Gamache said.
The board also wanted to note that the walk-in COVID 19 testing clinic in Kirkland will continue even when the vaccination sites open.
“The rollout of the vaccination clinics across our CIUSSS will not have any impact whatsoever on our testing clinics,” said Bergeron-Gamache. “As a matter of fact, we would like to take this opportunity to encourage those who may have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with a confirmed case, to go get tested.”
When The Suburban asked if there will be enough staff or will there will a call to retired nurses or volunteers to help, Bergeron-Gamache noted that the board is “actively recruiting to make sure that we will have all the staff needed once the vaccination clinics open.”
