The drugmaker Moderna is asking Health Canada to approve the administration of its COVID-19 booster shot, in light of lessened immunity from the first two doses after several months.
Right now, in Quebec, third doses can be given to those living in long-term care facilities (CHSLDs), private seniors' homes (RPAs) and family-type or intermediate residences (RI-RTF), and people with compromised immune systems and who are undergoing dialysis.
Health Canada posted on Twitter that it is "conducting a thorough, independent and evidence-based review of [Moderna's] submission."
Some advocates, including the World Health Organization, have called for a slowing of boosters so that the populations of poorer countries can access the vaccine.
On the other hand, the governments of Sweden and Denmark placed a halt for now on the administration of Moderna — Sweden for those 30 and under and Denmark for those under 18. The reason given are increased but rare incidents of myocarditis and pericarditis amongst some young people, involving an inflammation of the heart and its lining.
"The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the Swedish health agency said, also emphasizing the risk was small.
Moderna replied to Reuters that "these are typically mild cases and individuals tend to recover within a short time following standard treatment and rest. The risk of myocarditis is substantially increased for those who contract COVID-19, and vaccination is the best way to protect against this."
