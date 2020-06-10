Mobile testing clinic launched

The CISSS Laval has opened a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic this week. The no-appointment clinic at the parking lot of Parc Lausanne’s community centre in Vimont will run seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. As has been done for the last few weeks in Montreal, a special bus customized by the STL will circulate through different parks in Laval to facilitate access to testing by offering people an option closer to home. On board will be a multidisciplinary team, which at the beginning will test up to 100 people a day.
Santé publique will adjust the bus and locations and schedules to target certain quarters.
While the mobile clinic is destined for people who are presenting apparent symptoms such as fever, cough and breathing difficulties, it also addresses those who are asymptomatic but have had close contact with a person who's been diagnosed positive. If possible, bring a Medicare card to the testing site.
“In the context of the current deconfinement” says Laval's public health director Dr. Jean Pierre Trépanier, “testing and studies are essential to keep watch on the evolution of the virus to limit transmission as much as possible. This mobile unit will allow us to test those who live or work in the most affected sectors to act as quickly as possible to avoid the spread of the disease.”
The additional testing facility comes as Laval’ s number of COVID infections reaches 5617 as of press time Wednesday morning. The CISSS Laval is reporting 3942 people recovered with 639 deaths, 95 Laval residents in hospital throughout Quebec and 16 in intensive care. The largest number of cases to date have occurred in Sector 1 (Duvernay, Saint-François and Saint-Vincent-de-Paul) with 1348 infections. Overall, Laval has an infection rate of 1269 per 100,000 residents.
The data by sector includes all cases, whether they reside in closed environments or elsewhere in the community. Closed environments include living environments such as residential and long-term care facilities, private residences for seniors, intermediate resources, and correctional centres.
Two other testing clinics remain open on the territory and offer tests with and without appointment, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cartier and Pierre Creamer arenas.
For an appointment, call 1 877 644-4545. Other locations for the mobile clinic will be announced shortly, with details available at lavalensante.com/covid19 and the CISSS Facebook page.
