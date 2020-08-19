In over 40 individual interviews with West Island parents, describing their perspectives on the re-opening of schools, two major factors stood out in the majority of The Suburban’s discussions with them: the “last minute” announcement from the government and the vagueness of details on school re-opening measures.
Over the coming weeks, the school boards and each individual school will have to customize their re-opening according to the measures in more detail as many parents are holding back on their decision to send their children back to school until they receive what they consider to be proper reassurance in regards to their children’s safety.
The majority of parents that we spoke to, remain undecided as they wait for more information specific to their children’s schools.
As an example of a timeline, the Lester B. Pearson school board, after receiving directives from the government, quickly set into motion a plan on the re-opening of their schools. Parents received a letter stating that the details of this plan will be released on August 25th, only days before the start of school. The schools will then have to adjust to the measures individually, depending on their layout, staffing and number of children returning to school.
As a large number of parents are undecided, the schools will face additional challenges in gauging how to set up their re-opening.
“It is as if the government is putting a shot gun to our heads, playing Russian roulette,” one West Island mother said to The Suburban.
Another concern that stood out in a third of the interviews with parents was the question about how the switch from class time to after school daycare will potentially bring together children from different classrooms exposing them to children who are not in their “bubble”.
Moreover, many parents expressed their concerns for the health and safety of teachers and school staff.
Legault stated in a press conference, that he expects children to return to school, however a large number of West Island parents feel that the measures surrounding their children’s safety is too vague to make a decision concerning their return to school.
“Many of us feel that we are faced with an impossible decision between keeping our jobs or keeping our children safe; its as if we have to decide whether to keep them fed or safe at home which makes no sense,” a West Island parent told The Suburban.
Time is running and as schools prepare to re-open, many parents are on their toes waiting for reassurance.
More details to come as The Suburban follows the development of this story. If you wish to share your experience with us as a parent, teacher or school employee, please contact chelsey@thesuburban.com
