“These results are all the more satisfying as they were achieved in the particularly difficult context of the pandemic which has upset both our personal and professional lives,” Georges Bourelle said.
The mayor of Beaconsfield was referring to the city’s decision to freeze local tax increases for residents for the 2021 budget.
According to a recent release by the city, there will be a “freeze for local taxes on all residential properties, while 92% of commercial properties will benefit from a global tax rate below inflation despite increased proportionate shares for costs related to the Montreal Agglomeration.”
“By freezing the local residential taxes, the municipal administration demonstrates its diligence in ensuring the City’s stringent fiscal management and respecting our citizens’ ability to pay,” Bourelle said.
“We have to absorb the increased costs for regional services while maintaining quality services in Beaconsfield and controlling costs,” said Bourelle. “This difficult and demanding exercise makes the outcome even more satisfactory.”
Bourelle also noted that the city of Montreal Agglomeration is “overcharging Beaconsfield, for a second consecutive year, by $2M for agglomeration services. This overcharge is due to an error in the algorithm used for calculating the proportionate shares of each of the 15 municipalities linked to Montreal on the island, including Beaconsfield.”
