LGH COVID 19 Free

The West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS) announced that since last Thursday, July 16th, there are no longer any active COVID 19 cases in the Lakeshore General Hospital.
In a recent interview, “we will be even more prepared for a second wave,” said Dr. Bernard Cyr, director of professional services.
And should the need arise, due to a recent spike in cases in the province with the re-opening of bars and restaurants, the LGH will be even more ready to help anyone diagnosed with the virus since there are currently, as of press time, no active cases of the coronavirus in the West Island Hospital.
The Lakeshore General Hospital has joined the ranks of the Sainte Anne’s Hospital that also has no active cases of COVID 19 following an outbreak in late
May that was quelled rather quickly.The Suburban would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all staff, doctors and nurses who have worked diligently at the LGH, and all West Island health centres, for their diligence and concern for patients, taking on two outbreaks of COVID 19 in the hospital and handling them both, making a trip to the hospital safer for all.
