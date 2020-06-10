Less COVID cases at WI CHSLDs

The Suburban got in touch with the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) recently to get an update on the COVID 19 pandemic.
The CHSLD Herron, which made international headlines when it was announced 30 seniors had died after the staff left in April, has restablizied with now only three percent of residents infected with COVID-19, the same infection rate as at LaSalle hospital.
There are also no known cases at the Sainte Anne Veterans’ hospital in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue. According to recent statistics, there are no COVID-19 cases at the CHSLD Vigi in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, the site of another outbreak weeks ago.
When asked about the two recent outbreaks in May at the Lakeshore General Hospital, WI Health Board spokesperson Guillaume Bérubé told The Suburban that “following an outbreak in mid-May at the hospital, we reorganized the containment zones. For those hospitalized patients who tested positive for COVID-19, they were transferred to a containment zone that was adapted for this purpose, with all the required protective measures in place.
“Since the situation is constantly evolving, we make sure to conduct ongoing follow-ups with healthcare staff to ensure that the infection prevention and control measures are properly applied,” said Bérubé.
With the provincial government requesting support from the Canadian Armed Forces to extend into September, “five facilities on our territory have received reinforcements from the Forces: Saint-Anne Hospital, CHSLD Les Floralies, Grace-Dart, CHSLD Nazaire-Piché and CHSLD Denis-Benjamin-Viger. All of these facilities had been identified to receive reinforcements from military teams due to a significant shortage of personnel.”
For Grace Dart and Saint-Anne Hospital, “the military’s mandate is over for these two facilities, since the situation is now stabilized,” said Bérubé, noting that Grace Dart had received “reinforcements from a medical team composed of 14 military personnel (nurses and medical technicians) and 32 service aides” and the Veterans’ Hospital “ received reinforcements from a medical team of 14 military personnel (nurses and medical technicians).”
For the other three residences, roughly 100 members, including nurses and technicians, are working in the CHSLDs and that the health board “would like to thank the teams from the Canadian Armed Forces who came to lend a hand to the healthcare teams in the CHSLDs on our territory.”
When asked about recent developments that have had a positive outlook for seniors in the infected residences, Bérubé said that “we believe that the support of caregivers can truly make a difference to our residents, especially in the current context. We are therefore very pleased to welcome families and caregivers back to our facilities since mid-May, in accordance with public health guidelines.”
Caregivers have been receiving “90-minute training sessions for families and caregivers to ensure that the infection prevention and control measures are respected in order to limit the spread of the virus.”
With certain restrictions being eased and more activities and commerce opening across the province, Bérubé suggested that “we must all remain rigorous in the application of infection prevention and control measures to limit the spread of the virus, particularly with respect to social distancing.”
