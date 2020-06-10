LBPSB Learning Camp begins this week

The Lester B Pearson School board will begin its Learning Camp next week, where certain elementary and high school aged children.
The board is also preparing for a virtual summer school session for students grade 10 and 11 in need of better marks to pass.
Regarding the next school year, the board released a statement to educators noting “ we wish to reassure everyone that all protocols that were previously in place for a proposed return to classes in May remain in effect.
“Social distancing, frequent hand washing, structured and highly managed student movement (for both youth and adult sectors), modified timetables, and restructured building access will all be enforced in any school or centre opening its doors to students. Schools and centres have maintained their inventories of soap and hand sanitizer, and dispensers remain installed at all entrances/exits to buildings.”
For many students, their education is ongoing however it is being done online on video chat platforms where teachers provide lessons for their classes as well as online office hours for students to have their work checked or to work on specific queries.
Recently at Westwood High, a grade nine geography teacher gave a lesson fro all of her classes and had 181 students take part.
The board also noted that even though graduation ceremonies for elementary and high school students are not happening due to the COVID 19 pandemic, “many schools are planning celebrations to recognize our students, especially those graduating at grade 6 and grade 11. More details to come from your school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.