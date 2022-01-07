Lachine hospital ER closure indefinite

The Lachine Hospital emergency department scheduled to fully re-open on January 10th will remain closed during overnight periods until further notice accoding to a statement issued by the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) on Friday.
It says the decision comes as a result of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation as numerous outbreaks due to the Omicron variant have surfaced at the hospital with an increasing number of employees falling sick with the virus.
"We need to ensure that the outbreaks are over and that our workers at the Lachine Hospital are well enough to provide quality care and a safe environment for patients and employees," Dr. Pierre Gfeller, president and executive director of the MUHC stated.
The hospital's ER and ICU units have been closed partially since last November due to a lack of nurses and respiratory therapists as they were moved to the downtown hospital.
The ER will continue to operate from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
