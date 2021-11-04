Lachine Hospital doctors call on Premier Legault to keep ER open

Lachine hospital doctors are calling on Premier Legault to offer salary incentives in order to keep the emergency room open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Last week, it was announced that as of November 7th, the Lachine Hospital’s ER will be closed from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. and that the intensive care unit will be completely closed until further notice as of the same date.
With an overwhelming majority, doctors at the Lachine hospital adopted a resolution asking that the critical care premium of 14% granted to employees of the MUHC's downtown hospital also be offered to nurses and respiratory therapists in Lachine.
They are requesting that the $15,000 incentive that the Quebec government is granting to recruit nurses who have left the public system also apply to nurses who decide to work at the Lachine Hospital for a minimum period of 2 years.
“This will be an incentive to keep the emergency open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Lachine Hospital is the only francophone community hospital in the West Island. It would cost the government about $200,000 per year for 2 years, much less than paying for ambulances to transport people across town, further avoiding the potential loss of life due to delays in medical care." Dr. Paul Saba, President of the Lachine Hospital Council of Physicians said.
Dr. Saba maintains that the MUHC and the Government of Quebec are responsible for ensuring the full functioning of Lachine Hospital as the only French-speaking hospital in the West Island of Montreal.
In an interview with The Suburban last week, while a demonstration opposing the partial closure took place in front of the hospital's emergency entrance, Dr. Saba launched a message to the Premier Legault "Don't just talk the talk, walk the walk. Keep the emergency room of this hospital open 24/7. Help us get back our workers,"
