LAA goes virtual to help On Rock

For more than 30 years the Lakeshore Association of Artists (LAA) has held art exhibitions at such bucolic locations like Baie d’urge’s Fritz Farm or Pointe Claire’s Stewart Hall. Over the years, the LAA has raised more than one million dollars for a variety of West Island area charities.
But this year, due to the coronavirus, the local artists will be holding a Fall Exhibition in order to raise funds for On Rock Community Services to help with food insecurity for West Islanders in need.
“For its fifth year in support of On Rock Community Services and Food Bank, dozens of artists will contribute to help feed the hungry of the West Island through sales of their art,” said LAA president Nancy Overbury.
Every artist will donate a quarter of their sales to the cause and interested art lovers can see the impressive array of works online via www.artlakeshore.com or through LAA’s Instagram and Facebook platforms.
The LAA has over 50 professional artist members who live in the West Island of Montreal,” said Overbury. “LAA members have earned a prestigious reputation both collectively and individually.
“An international diversity enriches the group with a wide variety of styles and subjects, including oil, watercolour, pastel, acrylic, mixed media, drawing and sculpture,” the LAA president noted.
The virtual Fall Art Expo runs until Friday, October 23rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.