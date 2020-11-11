With no end in sight for the coronavirus, people have had to adjust their lifestyles. As have city administrations. The Suburban is talking to West Island mayors about how the city they govern is adapting.
This week The Suburban spoke to Kirkland Mayor Michel Gibson.
As of late October, there have been 198 recorded COVID 19 cases throughout the Kirkland territory. Gibson credits the relatively small number of infections, and none for public employees, compared to the entire population, “due to our residents following the provincial health guidelines in dealing with COVID 19 and I would like to sincerely thank them for their diligence during these trying times.”
Gibson also attributes the property sizes and lack of “density has made it easier for us to physically distance in Kirkland.”
The city, like many of its neighbours, has been in close contact with the West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS) and credits it with helping prevent a large spread throughout the West Island.
“We had a major spike with 10 cases and we found it was due to a wedding reception,” Gibson told The Suburban. “We were able to curb it and prevent further spreading.”
A major change in the mayor’s job is simply “lack of contact with residents. In the summer months, I like to walk or drive around the city, talking to residents but that has been impossible lately.”
Gibson has also been working with his councillors through remote video conferencing in lieu of getting together. Councillors have been calling seniors who live alone to check on them “and we have been in contact with two condo association committees where visits to those alone and vulnerable have been organized.”
Two of the city’s senior citizen groups have adapted by “offering bridge players a chance to play online via video conferencing.”
Upcoming projects on the city’s radar include a revamping of the Rio Can Shopping Centre as well as the development of the Merck Frost campus. A committee of area residents, stakeholders and city administration have been meeting “and discussing suggestions on what to propose for the future project.”
Another aspect of the Rio Can centre is dealing with the REM light rail project to determine “the parking protocols for the eventual train station,” said Gibson.
When asked if taxes are expected to rise due to expenses caused by COVID 19, Gibson noted that “the city of Montreal plans a three percent increase in tax hikes. The ASM (Association of Municipal Municipalities) is fighting with the government to get more money for cities for public transportation.”
It is estimated that the STM will have a 400 to 500 million shortfall this year due to reduced ridership because of the two coronavirus quarantines.
