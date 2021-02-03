Kirkland opens up Cross Country Ski Trail

In an effort to give their residents options for enjoying the outdoors, the city of Kirkland has opened a cross country ski trail.
The trail can be found at the Hydro-Quebec green space and the trail runs from Ecclestone Park to Timberlea-Trail Street.
Due to the current curfew set by the provincial government, the trail closes every night at 7:30 p.m. until further notice pertaining to the lockdown.
Skiers are encouraged to maintain hygienic measures to prevent COVID 19 exposure. Stick with people in your family bubble or keep a two metre distance between skiers if you go with friends or those outside of your household.
Cap St. Jacques in Pierrefonds-Roxboro has 14 km of cross country trails available and is open during the pandemic with some exceptions as the welcome centre is closed and reservations must be made online prior to a visit.
At the Morgan Arborteum in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue, there are 15 km of skiing trails. Due to the pandemic, no visitors are permitted on weekends but can visit from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays while members can go anytime.
Call 514.398.7811 for more details.
