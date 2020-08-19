Kirkland library re-opens

As of Monday, August 10, Kirkland Library members were once again be welcomed on site while respecting specific health and social distancing measures.
It should be noted that for the time being, certain restrictions will be in place since the Library is operating with a reduced staff and reduced opening hours.
It is also important to note that the Library will be closed daily between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to allow for daily disinfection.
Like most public buildings that have gradually opened following the coronavirus lockdown, there are reduced staff as well as capacity in order to conform to COVID 19 hygiene protocols. And like any indoor structure, masks are mandatory in order to be allowed entry.
While bookworms can walk the shelves to find their perfect read, users will be asked to read their books elsewhere as access to furniture and study rooms are off limits at this time. The bathrooms are also locked for the time being.
Borrowed materials are to be returned via the outdoor chute and returned books and documents are quarantined for a 24 hour period before being replace for use.
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 2 to 4 p.m.on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Mondays and Wednesdays, the morning hours remain while the afternoon shifts runs from 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
