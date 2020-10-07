Last week Judy Kelley announced her intention to run for the chair of Lester B. Pearson school Board to succeed Noel Burke who will be retiring from that post. “I am looking forward to working in collaboration with our school communities to continue vital work at every level of the LBPSB,” Kelley said via press release.
The mother of current Jacques-Cartier MNA Greg Kelley and four other children, a post held by her husband Geoffrey for many years, has been a school commissioner for the board from 2007 to 2014 and then again from 2018 until now.
“As a commissioner, I have immersed myself into the work of our Council alongside the exemplary staff of the school board,” Kelley said. “Together, we have developed policies and passed resolutions to enhance our excellent bilingual education for all our students.
Kelley has taught for almost 40 years at the high school, cegep and adult education sectors. “I believe in local democracy and giving a voice to the communities served by the LBPSB,” said Kelley. “The LBPSB has an enviable school success record, and I plan to build on and secure that success.”
Longtime educator and former LBPSB teachers union President Chris Eustace is also running for Chair of the LBPSB. He ran unsuccessfully in 2014 when he went up against Suanne Stein Day who had to step down from her post due to improprieties.
“I think all questions regarding monies that leave the school board to finance an organization, which is completely irrelevant in today's world with its high-tech communications, should be immediately answered by the chairperson, especially when it involves precious education tax dollars,” said Eustace in a letter detailing his reasons for running.
“This is the principal reason why I am running to be chair of the Pearson board which has a budget of about $318M,” Eustace said.
The election for the new board Chair is taking place on Sunday, November 1st with advance voting the week before.
