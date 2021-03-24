JAC Loonie Line returns for another virtual edition

Every year, John Abbott College students help each other out in a unique fund-raising activity known as the Loonie Line.
A large two sided piece of tape runs through the main corridors of the college and students place one or two dollar coins that benefit their fellow students as part of the John Abbott College Foundation.
It started in 2003 and to date, has raised nearly $190,000 to help students have the means to eat and get to school.
But as last year, the John Abbott College Loonie Line fundraiser will be held virtually since students are still learning from home due to COVID 19.
Students at John Abbott College have been giving back to their peers through the Loonie Line event that benefits the Student Assistance Fund.
The Student Assistance Fund is part of the John Abbott College Foundation that was created in 1999 to enable less fortunate students to receive an education without too much financial stress.
"Everyone can use some help occasionally and if that means helping a student stay in school, the Assistance Fund at John Abbott is there for them," explained spokesperson Debbie Cribb in a previous interview. "The Fund is set up to help with groceries, textbooks, registration fees and much more."
During last year’s virtual event, one graduating student at JAC told Cribb that the funds from the foundation “has allowed me to stay in school and will allow me to graduate. It may not seem like much but to me and my family it is priceless. The help I get allows me to have less worries and be able to concentrate on my studies to be successful. “
To donate to this year’s JAC Loonie Line, go online via https://interland3.donorperfect.net
