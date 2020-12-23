JAC honours Springate with memorial scholarship

When he passed away in November 2109, Pointe Claire and Pierrefonds-Roxboro lowered their flags to half-mast to honour George Springate.
Springate was a police officer, politician, athlete, educator and Citizenship Judge who died at the age of 81. A McGill graduate, Springate played football for the varsity Redmen before playing in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes. He worked as a police officer and an MNA for the riding of Sainte Anne in the early 1970s, as a sports personality on CBC’s Midday before teaching at John Abbott College ’s Police Technology program. He was also awarded the Order of Canada in 1989.
As a way to honour his work at JAC, the Cegep has set up a memorial scholarship in Springate’s name.
As a co-founder of the college’s Police Technology Department, “during his 33 years at the College, Mr. Springate was a highly respected law professor, mentor and friend to countless students and faculty,” said JAC spokesperson Debbie Cribb.
“Accomplished and generous, George Springate was known for his kind disposition and boundless love of his country,” said Cribb. “He touched many lives with his friendship, community service and philanthropic work.”
The George Springate Memorial Scholarship will be awarded every year to a “third-year Police Technology student who best illustrates the kind, supportive and unselfish desire to help their fellow students in need, without any expectations in return.”
The value of the scholarship will be two thousand dollars.
