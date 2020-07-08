JAC employees printing up face shields for area hospitals

Since the end of March, there are seven 3D printers that have been operating seven days a week, 24 hours a day printing up face shields that are being used in area Montreal hospitals to help combat COVID 19 at John Abbott College.
Three members of the JAC Engineering Department, educator Evgeni Kiriyi, technician Nicolino Sanza and Department Chair Mark Ewanchyna have been working diligently to print up visor’s bottom and headband that are then assembled to nearby tech company MDA.
“The face shields are assembled, disinfected and packaged in the MDA specialized clean room, ready for distribution.,” explained cegep spokesperson Debbie Cribb.
Since the end of March, almost 3,000 face shields have been built and distributed to such health institutions as the Lakeshore General Hospital, Sacre Coeur, Verdun and Lasalle Hospitals.
The three educators are part of a group of Montreal based volunteers known as Protection Collective “who saw a unique opportunity to help, to be a part of the solution.
“Since March 25, they have been turning heads and hearts throughout the greater Montreal area while protecting those in high-risk situations that could not stay out of harms away at home,” Cribb said. “Protection Collective is a network of doers producing components and assembling PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for Open Source Face Shields to stave off the possibility of frontline workers running short of the essential safety of a face shield. “
If you have a 3D printer and would like two help those on the front lines with safety gear, go online at www.protectioncollective.ca.
“The beauty of this initiative is that people are located all over the greater Montreal area, doing what they can,” said Cribb.
