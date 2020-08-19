JAC adapts to COVID 19 for fall semester

“We are being as safe as possible. Every precaution is being taken. Student athletes are coming from so many different households, and regions,” said Patrice Lemieux.
The Manager of the Sports & Recreation department for John Abbott College was referring to students and athletes coming back to play in their respective sports amidst the COVID 19 outbreak.
“We want it to be safe for our students, our families, everyone,” said Lemieux. “We are applying all the rules set out in the College COVID-19 protocols as well as the respective sport association rules – whichever set of directives is most restrictive, that’s the one we are applying.”
Some teams have begun practicing football, lacrosse and men’s and women’s soccer.
“So much has changed since the College and the province shut down March 13, 2020,” said JAC spokesperson Debbie Cribb. “Like every other school, classes, projects, exams were all online. Teams met on ZOOM or Teams to exercise, discuss their sport and stay connected.”
The coaching staff for some teams will also be made up of younger staff “ stepping up and playing a bigger role” said Cribb as coaches over sixty years of age or “have a family member that is vulnerable or simply don’t feel comfortable will not be with the team in person or be on the sidelines, leaving a massive gap as well as decades of experience and understanding of the game.
We’ve all learned that things are moving and changing quickly, sometimes daily,” Cribb said. “Being careful, being mindful of each other and our community, we look to a new school year, COVID-style.”
According to TSN 690 host Moe Khan, who reported it on social media last week, “I’ve been told by an industry source that the 2020 RSEQ CEGEP football season has been delayed until after Labour Day. It has not been cancelled.”
