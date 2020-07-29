Green Patrol returns to Beaconsfield

Visits will be a little different this year but Beaconsfield’s Green Patrol is back for another summer of helping residents be more ecologically sound in outdoor and garden practices.
Green Patrol will be doing the rounds of the city, wearing protective gear as per provincial standards during the current COVID 19 pandemic, as well as adhering to physical distancing norms.
The goal for the Green Patrol is to offer suggestions for saving on potable water consumption, recycling and composting practices.
The city has noted that the patrol is “friendly and doesn’t want to sell you anything. They simply wish to share their wealth of useful information with you and show you how you can become even more eco-friendly, with just a few small actions.”
