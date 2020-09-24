Govt Report: CHSLD Herron displayed "organizational negligence”

A provincial commissioned report on the CHSLD Herron’s outbreak of coronavirus last spring that resulted in 38 deaths of senior citizens has been released. The report, written by Sylvain Gagnon, noted that one of the main reasons for the deaths and subsequent abandonment by staff was "organizational negligence." There were 38 deaths confirmed during the early spring between March 26th and April 16th.
The report noted that when the West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS) officials arrived to inspect the premises of the Dorval based senior’s residence, there were only three employees present to handle more than 120 residents.Many residents were found to “soiled, because their incontinence briefs had overflowed and the beds were dirty and the stains suggested it was several days old.
“When the incontinence briefs were changed, several residents had burns on their skin and the hygiene of the genital areas had not been done adequately,” the report noted.
Chronic staff shortages prior to the pandemic were noted. The report stated that “between January 2017 and the end of March 2020, the home had four different nursing directors” and the residence tried to hire permanent staff but working conditions and lack of help contributed to "cycle that is difficult to break” with new staff quitting and very few taking their place.
“It is clear with such a turnover of staff, things must continually be redone,” the report noted. Besides noting the horrible conditions the staff and residents were dealing with during the early months of the coronavirus quarantine, the report did make some recommendations to prevent further devastating results should there be a serious second wave. Some of the report’s suggestions are the need to rapidly improve “information systems, including callback lists and scheduling.
During the early days of the crisis, staff did not have enough PPEs, something that is “imperative that such provisions be sufficient for worst-case scenarios.” It was also suggested that health boards “should have more power to intervene in a crisis”. CHSLD Herron was placed into trusteeship by the West Island Health Board in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.