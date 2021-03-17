Gibson to seek third mandate as Kirkland Mayor

Having begun his political career as a councillor in Kirkland in 1991 and having served as mayor for the last eight years, Mayor Michel Gibson is seeking a third mandate in the November municipal election.
“Because of the pandemic it will be very hard for me to knock on the 6,400 doors to see my residents,” Gibson said. “We have to be safe and mailing in ballot is what I hope the Provincial Government will consider seriously.”
One of Gibson’s platform for the new mandate will be to “maintaining and even improving services by keeping tax increases to a minimum as in 2021 our local tax on the average house increased by only $44. or 1%, way below inflation.”
Other files he wants to focus on include “transport and senior housing: The completion of the light rail train project REM (Réseau Express Métropolitain). The redevelopment of the Riocan Centre and the Charles E Frosst land development. I believe that it is crucial for our residents to be kept abreast of all phases of these important community projects, through information sessions, participation and planning workshops.”
Looking back at the last four years, Gibson is proud of the work he has accomplished like the investment of “$36 million in road work, infrastructures, parks and green spaces, including a refrigeration system at the Kirkland Arena, Meades Universal water Splash Park, an access ramp for the handicapped at Holleuffer Park Chalet and another to be built this year at Ecclestone Park Chalet.
“The city’s industrial and business district welcomed new arrivals during the last mandate, namely the furniture retail megastore Brault et Martineau and Economax,” said Gibson.
With these new arrivals, the city has a 0.4 percent industrial vacancy rate is one of the lowest on the island of Montreal.
Other accomplishments noted during the last mandate include being in the top 3 of the Agglomeration when it comes to recycling at 74 percent and organic recycling at 64 percent,” said Gibson. “Furthermore the electrification of the fleet of vehicles as well as lamp posts conversion to LED lights is continuing strongly.”
Gibson joins a growing list of West Island incumbent mayors running again including Pierrefonds-Roxboro’s Dimitrios Jim Beis and Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue’s Paola Hawa.
