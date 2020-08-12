Free masks for Beaconsfield residents 70 plus

With wearing masks where physical distancing is not possible and inside public spaces the norm, the city of Beaconsfield is reaching out to help residents 70 years and older with the distribution of free masks.
Masks were distributed on Monday and another give-away is happening tomorrow, Thursday, August 13th from 1 to 3 p.m.
The city noted on its website that the distribution of masks is on a “ first-come, first-served basis, a limited quantity of face coverings is available.”
The mask distribution is taking place outside of Beaconsfield city hall and there is a limit of two free masks per civic address.
The city also wanted to reminds residents that “access municipal buildings such as City Hall, Public Works, the Library and the Recreation Centre, must wear a mask or face covering at all times. This decision follows the Quebec government’s announcement to add this measure to all those already in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.