“Elected officials must listen to young people and take them seriously. They are a source of inspiration and represent the future of Quebec,” said Carlos J. Leitão.
The Robert-Baldwin MNA was referring to the recent four winners of the Members of the National Assembly’s Bursary, an essay contest that was offered to cegep aged students at both CÉGEP Gérald-Godin and John Abbott College.
The four winners received a $500 bursary for their efforts. The essay competition was organized by Leitão and Marquette MNA Enrico Ciccone.
“Students were encouraged by this contest to take a position on social issues and contemporary topics that animate Quebec’s political landscape. For the MNAs, the goal was to solicit opinions from young people, with a view to allowing them to speak their minds and share their aspirations for a better world,” explained Robert-Baldwin Political Attaché Sonny Santos.
“This contest is a great opportunity to recognize the value behind their ideas and proposals on major topics such as climate change.’’ Leitão said.
“I have always found it important to really listen and to hear the ideas that young people share with us,” said Ciccone. “They are the decision makers of tomorrow, and they have a lot to teach us about their realities, their dreams and their vision of the society to come.’’
“This competition placed the MNAs in direct contact with grassroots realities, and demonstrated to them that, contrary to popular belief, young people are well-informed, involved in causes about which they care deeply, and have strong ties to local stakeholders,” Santos explained.
The two winners from CÉGEP Gérald-Godin are Lucas Beaulieu and Jonathan Bellemare, both studying in sciences and JAC’s winners are Ria Jayasingh, in social sciences and Arts, Literature and Communications student Rania Salah.
