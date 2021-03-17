Former PCB site finally cleaned up in Pointe Claire

The rehabilitation work to remove dangerous PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyl) on a structure in the Pointe Claire industrial park that began in 2019 has now been completed.
“City Council and I are satisfied that all of the work included in the rehabilitation plan has been carried out in such a way that this situation is fully and definitively resolved,” said Mayor John Belvedere.
The site was located at 86 and 88 Hymus Boulevard by the company that now owns the location, Juste Investir Inc. The work was overseen by the Ministère du Développement durable, de l’Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MDDELCC).
“For nearly eight years, we, like the government, have maintained the same commitment and firm determination to ensure that the site is quickly secured and then rehabilitated according to the best excavation, disposal and site rehabilitation procedures,” Belvedere said. “This situation is now resolved to the City’s satisfaction.”
Since the work began in April 2019, the city noted that almost “21,342 metric tons of contaminated soil were excavated and then disposed of in authorized sites, in accordance with the rehabilitation plan submitted by the owner and approved by the Ministère.”
Over the next three years, observation wells have been set up to monitor the quality of the water.
The work, edicted by the MDDELCC, required that the contaminated soil and the “contaminated concrete slabs to be dismantled and an environmental follow-up to be performed up after the work has been completed to determine its effectiveness.”
And while the “site needs to be decontaminated and rehabilitated in accordance with ministerial orders, it has not been a danger to the population since January 2014.,” Belvedere said in 2019.
