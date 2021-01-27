Two former Lester B. Pearson school Board employees, mother and daughter Caroline and Christina Mastantuono pled not guilty at the Montreal courthouse on alleged fraud charges.
The two former employees were not in court themselves but were represented by their lawyer John Gordon who said that their next court appearance will be “on March 24th.”
The fraud charges stem from an arrest made by UPAC this past November for crimes allegedly made during 2014 to 2016 as part of the board’s international student recruitment program.
At that time, Caroline Mastantuono was employed as the board’s director of its international program. She is alleged to have worked with a recruitment company and could have used her position to create false documents while her daughter worked in the same department as her mother during that time. They have been charged with creating false documents, fraud and forgery as well as breach of trust.
A third suspect in Ontario, Naveen Kolan is also being sought with a warrant for his arrest having been issued. Kolan ran a recruitment company called Edu Edge, that mostly worked with bringing students from India to study in the board’s schools.
International students paid up to $20,000 each for the chance to come and study in Canada.
In a TV interview, prosecutor Louis-Philippe Meek-Baillot said that the alleged fraudsters used “false documents to accelerate the treatment of demands.This is not a criminal procedure about school board management but denouncing criminal acts perpetrated by certain individuals”
