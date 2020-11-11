For WIM, Christmas planning starts early

“The last 8 months at West Island Mission have been very busy ones, however we have managed to adjust and continue to serve those struggling with financial issues; even more so at this time,” said Wendy Gariepy.
The West Island Mission (WIM) Operations Manager was talking about the marked increase in requests for food baskets from the non-profit agency due to the financial troubles many West Island residents are facing in the wake of the recession caused by the coronavirus.
And while it is early November, for WIM, “the Christmas season is fast approaching.
“This year, because of COVID19 we have had to make some major adjustments to our holiday baskets and wanted to give you all the heads up, as we know you’ll be expecting to hear from us,” Gariepy noted.
One of the major changes for WIM this holiday season is that “there will be no actual event at Westview this year as COVID19 regulations do not permit events or gatherings.
“All of our regular WIM families will be coming to the warehouse the first two weeks of December to “shop” for their Christmas basket,” Gariepy explained.
The annual toy giveaway will not take place under its normal schedule this year. “Instead, when our families come for their food, our mezzanine will be set up as the “North Pole”, and families will be able choose some toys for their kids.”
Traditionally, volunteers load up their cars with baskets and deliver them to various families throughout the West Island. This year’s giveaway will be done through a “drive thru system in the parking lot at the warehouse. Rather than volunteers having their cars loaded with holiday goodies, families themselves will be coming by appointment and driving through. Their Christmas basket will be loaded into their trunk without them even stepping out of their vehicle – allowing everyone to remain safe and keeping the physical distancing rules.”
Anyone wanting to donate for WIM’s Christmas Baskets, sponsoring a turkey or buying toys can do so online via www.wimmoi.org.
“We are so thankful for all of you and hope that you will find alternative ways to touch the lives of others not as fortunate as you this holiday season,” said Gariepy.
