For those who care for our four legged family members

Ace Dog Training Montreal takes care of your pet with what it likes to call “affirmative canine education.” From puppy training, crate training, basic obedience, or behavior modifications,Ace does it all. And they do it all in your home and neighbourhood. Ace really cares about that four-legged member of your household. But Ace cares about the well-being of your dog even after its work is done. Ace knows the importance of veterinarians. So for this Frontline Heroes special issue Ace wanted to salute all those vets who stayed on call and service throughout the Covid lockdown.
There is nothing worse for a young family than when a child gets sick. Especially stressful for parents is when the child is not of speaking age yet, making diagnosis of symptoms more of a challenge.
And while an ill child makes cause for worry, there is relief when they can vocalize what is bothering them.
This is a constant for pet owners who can usually see that their four legged (two clawed or gilled, depending) family member is out of sorts but unsure what the problem is other than the animal looks to be in distress.
During the recent quarantine due to the coronavirus, our pets had an idea something was up due to the fact that we were home a lot more. So much so my cat was giving me the “didn’t you used to go out more?” looks.
Walking the dog was like therapy, having a chance to get out of doors and change perspectives. They are a pleasant distraction in the best times and more so for the global COVID 19 shutdown.
With veterinarians deemed an essential service, pet owners could rely on the fact that if their pet got injured, sick or simply needed a medicinal prescription filled, vets, like doctors and nurses, were front and centre during the coronavirus.
Whether it be emergency clinics open seven days a week, doctors adjusting their offices for COVID 19 safety or mobile vets going to homes for owners uncomfortable with being outside, vets have been there to help and care.
The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) also played a role early in the pandemic when it announced that there was “no evidence that pets play a role in transmitting the COVID-19 to humans”, tramping down a potential conspiracy theory.
Ace and The Suburban would like to salute all veterinarians as Front Line Heroes who have stepped up during these uncertain times to ensure that our four legged family members are loved and cared for.
