Flu Shot Campaign by appointment only this year

The West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS) will be undertaking its annual flu shot campaign again this year but with a COVID 19 difference. Appointments will be by appointment only.
The flu vaccination program will begin on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The board noted through a recent release that a vaccination against influenza “ remains the best way of protecting oneself against the flu. As such, the CIUSSS particularly encourages people at risk to make an appointment now.”
Those wishing to make an appointment can do so online via www.ciusss-ouestmtl.gouv.qc.ca. or by calling 514.639.1822.
This year’s flu shot campaign could be even more important due to the coronavirus as “every year, flu season comes along and its complications leave many vulnerable people at risk of hospitalization.”
The health board recommends getting the flu shot for pregnant mothers, anyone six months old or older with a chronic condition, anyone aged 75 years or more as well as “informal caregivers and those living with people in the above-mentioned groups.”
Healthcare workers are encouraged to get the vaccine shot as well.
