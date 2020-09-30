Feds offer 42k to two WI Food Banks

As part of the federal government’s $100 million Emergency Fund to aid in food security, two West Island food banks received $42,000 from that fund last week.
Pierrefonds-Dollard MP Sameer Zuberi made the announcement while visiting On Rock Community Services. On Rock and the West Island Assistance Fund are the two recipients of the funding.
According to the federal government’s recent statement on the fund, “food banks and other local food organizations across Canada are facing an increased demand for their services and added pressure from shortages in donations and volunteers. Now more than ever, they need continued support to offer the crucial services Canadians rely upon to feel safe and healthy.”
The $42,000 in funding for the two West Island non-profit agencies “will be used to strengthen food systems and facilitate access to safe and nutritious food for at-risk populations.”
Requests for food baskets has increased substantially in the West Island since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We are seeing some people coming for help who have been affected by the coronavirus as they have lost their jobs as well as seniors living alone,” Suzanne Scarrow, Executive Director of West Island Mission told The Suburban in an earlier interview.
Statistics Canada has noted that “one in seven Canadians indicated that they live in a household where there was food insecurity over a one-month period during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
West Island Assistance Fund has opened a new thrift store located at 21 Centre Commercial in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
To help On Rock, go online at on rock.org and for the West Island Assistance Fund, check out fdoi.org. To donate to the West Island Mission, go online at www.moiwim.org.
