Federal employees, plane and train travellers have to be vaxxed by end of October

Many, but not all, federal employees, even those working remotely, have to attest to being fully vaccinated by Oct. 29 or they will be put on leave without pay by Nov. 15, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Wednesday.
Freeland said attesting is the first step.
The two announced that exceptions will be made for “certified medical contraindications” and documented valid religious reasons, but not merely a "conviction that vaccines are bad," Trudeau said.
Those who must provide attestations include 80 departments, such as the RCMP, the Department of Health, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Correctional Service of Canada, and the Canada Border Services Agency.
Exceptions include members of the Canadian Armed Forces, but the requirement is expected to come via the the Chief of Defence Staff. Reports also say the policy does not apply to federally-regulated workplaces like banks, but they are being asked to be vaxxed as well.
The government also announced that employees and passengers 12 and older on trains, planes and cruise ships have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30. For employees, this would include such establishments at duty-free shops, only accessible to those waiting to board their planes. Proof of a negative test will be allowed only until the end of November.
Trudeau told the media the policy also applies to MPs who choose to travel by plane or train to come to Ottawa.
