Another sit-in was staged at the Lakeshore General hospital yesterday. This time, it was operating-room nurses claiming that they’ve been made to work long hours. They refuse to be forced to operate without adequate staffing. Emergency room nurses at the Lakeshore General staged multiple sit-ins this year, however operating-room nurses have not participated in this tactic until now.
Since the summer of 2020, the workload began to pile up when COVID-19 cases diminished between the first and second wave. During that period, doctors began working through the back-log of cases that had been set aside during the first wave while treating emergencies. This workload has only increased with each wave.
The remaining 18 operating-room nurses at LGH say that they have now been told that some of them will be required to tend to patients in the intensive care unit as a result of the expected fourth wave of Covid-19. Quebec currently has a shortage of over 4000 nurses. Health Minister Christian Dubé has admitted at multiple press conferences that hospital staff are quitting due to the strain placed on those who have remained.
“We must address the increase in COVID-19 cases in intensive care, which are currently under high demand, and increase our capacity. To meet this high volume of traffic, we had to temporarily close two operating rooms at the Lakeshore General Hospital, in order to redirect staff to intensive care where the need is great,” the West Island health authority recently stated.
According to one of the nurses who participated in the sit-in, the action was decided as a last resort to send a clear message to the hospital that operating-room nurses have reached a breaking point and can no longer work in the conditions that leave them without bathroom breaks and meals. “Our teams assess the organization of care on a daily basis in order to offer quality services to our population,” LGH spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache said.
It would be interesting to know how many staff members have/will quit due to the mandatory vaccination. The issue will certainly be compounded on Oct 1 if it hasn't been already. Quebec's historically strained healthcare system may, unfortunately, be costing lives.
