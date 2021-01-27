Immediately after reading your front page story, “Decree Could Kill You’" and the editorial “There will be blood on your hands”, I telephoned my MNA, Mme Jennifer Maccarone’s office. I voiced my opposition – adamantly – to a possible imminent Quebec Ministerial Decree limiting, and it seems, excluding access to appropriate and adequate care to the old, the frail, the weak, the very ill members of our society.
Further to my protest, I demanded action. I seek that a petition be formulated and disseminated throughout the province demanding the removal of the “order”. It is not a crime to grow old. I have never met anyone longing to be frail, weak, or ill.
A state – albeit secular – still does not have any jurisdiction on the length of life of any member of its citizenry. Physicians who have taken an oath “to do no harm" and have been considered independent and exempt from government interference in administering the “oath” will now, it seems, yield to government’s estimation of “the common good”. Who will live? Who will die? Who will fill a criteria enforced by a committee of three appointed persons. Oh, the humanity!
I call for a petition to immediately cease and desist the enactment and application (without any public consultation, discussion, and/or debate in the citizenry’s National Assembly) of this vile and savage proposal.
Zeela Kaufman
Westmount
