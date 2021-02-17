Eight DDO Parks display ice sculptures

Ice sculptures are being created in eight Dollard des Ormeaux parks for the public to enjoy.
The sculptures, created by artists with chainsaws, are being set up in the following parks: Centennial, Coolbrooke, Edward Janiszewski, Elm, Fairview, Frederick-Wilson, Lake, Westminster and Westwood.
Each park will boast an ice sculpture and the city is encouraging “all citizens to admire the ice sculptures in certain City parks. So, while enjoying the outdoors to recharge your batteries and break the monotony, or after a family skating activity, you will have the chance to discover these masterpieces that enhance the winter landscape.”
Bring your camera and share the outdoor art displays via social media. The sculptures will be around until the weather changes and they melt.
