Ecomuseum Zoo reopens

For a tourist attraction that usually only takes one day off a year, the last four months have been a real long test for the Ecomuseum. But thanks to restrictions by the provincial government regarding quarantine protocols for COVID 19, the zoo is now open to the public.
Tickets are to be bought online prior to a visa and visitors are asked to respect the directional signage to ensure proper physical distancing at all times.
Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands upon arrival in the main hall with other hand washing stations throughout the zoo for everyone’s protection.
For now, only outside animals and exhibits are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.