The family at the Ecomuseum Zoo has lost a fragile member and is seeking the public’s help in getting it returned.
The well known attraction in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue suffered a break-in Monday night into Tuesday morning. When employees did a tour of the grounds, they found Kola, a Common Raven, was missing.
Kola has been in the care of the animal sanctuary for the last four years.
“Through the use of force and tools the intruder broke the integrity of the raven’s aviary, creating an opening through which the bird was either taken or left to exit its living spaces on its own,” said Ecomusem Zoo Executive Director David Rodrigue published on social media.
Reactions have been swift as many animal lovers and Ecoumsuem visitors have expressed their concern for Kola as well as the intrusion by vandals to break into such a beloved park.
“Kola came into our care from a rehabilitation center after having been rescued and nursed back from a broken wing and several injuries, that unfortunately left him unable to survive on its own had he been returned to the wild,” said Rodrigue. “He has chronic health issues that were well controlled in our care through daily medication. Furthermore, he requires specialized care because of his physical limitations, and necessitates a particular approach to preparing and offering him his food. Kola was in our care so that his well-being would be ensured, something we take very seriously.”
Rodrigue expressed deep concern for the safety of Kola stating that stealing him “will most likely be a death sentence for Kola. Pure and simple.”
The raven is on a specific diet and medical restrictions and every minute that he is away from the care of the zoo employees, his chances of survival declines.
The Executive Director asked that the animal be returned and if Kola was taken to send a message about animals being held captive in zoos, “please know without a shred of doubt that Kola will die as a result of your actions. Your actions. You are a disgrace to the message you aim to carry, and to the very idea of animal welfare.”
Anyone with information on the break-in can call 911 or their area precinct.
Information, anonymously, can also be given to the Ecomusem Zoo directly by calling 514.457.9449.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.