Ecomuseum is still open for visitors

While the Ecomusuem traditionally only closes one day a year on Christmas, like every other public space, it was locked down due to the coronavirus.
But it was authorized to open for the recent spring break and continues to allow visitors, provided they adhere to hygienic practices as mandated by the provincial government.
Some changes are that tickets for a visit must be purchased online prior to arriving at the Ecomusuem with a 24 hour grace period to change your reservation if necessary.
Masks must be worn for all visitors over the age of 10 and there are hand washing stations that have been set up on site. Currently, there are no indoor visits to any animal habitats and all visits are for the exterior part of the park only.
The gift shop is still open but contactless payment is the new protocol for visitors. The Ecomusuem is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the last visit is allowed at 4 p.m.
To book tickets for you and your family, go online at zooecomuseum.ca
