Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is declining to say if he has reports emanating from "vigilance visits" to long-term care homes in the spring of 2020, the time when many residents of such homes were dying during the first height of the COVID pandemic.
The question was asked three times in the National Assembly Nov. 25 by Liberal MNA Marc Tanguay. Dubé responded each time that there should be respect for the coroner's inquiry process.
The Liberals have been pressing the CAQ this week on how the COVID crisis was handled in CHSLDs, where 4,000 residents died in four months in early 2020.
Tanguay had asked if Dubé had inspection grids filled out during the vigilance visits, which explained conditions in the CHSLDs that spring. The visits had begun in April 2020, after numerous people at the Herron Residence in Dorval died during a COVID outbreak.
Natalie Rosebush, the government’s assistant deputy Health minister, said no instruction was given to keep what had been noted by inspectors. She is expected to testify before the Quebec Coroner this coming week.
The Liberals had alleged that reports were destroyed, but Premier François Legault said this was not the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.